SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $62.96 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,148.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,676 shares of company stock worth $68,723,099 over the last 90 days. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Square to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Square to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Square to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

