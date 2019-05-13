Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SVKEF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken alerts:

Shares of SVKEF opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.