SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. 8,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,485. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Ross Anker sold 16,025 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,001,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,317.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $621,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,876 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 59.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,968,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,676,000 after purchasing an additional 537,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

