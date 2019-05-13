Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 9,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4953 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/signet-investment-advisory-group-inc-buys-new-position-in-glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk.html.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.