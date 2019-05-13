Sigma Planning Corp Has $478,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 405,978 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 543,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 363,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $24.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $24.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

