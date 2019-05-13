Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $30,681.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,636.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $75,546.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $75,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,823 shares of company stock worth $1,363,881 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shutterfly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shutterfly stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shutterfly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.12 million. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

