SHIELD Price Up 32.9% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $1.24 million and $3,018.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,825.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.02564576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.04993340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.01153060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.01016214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00078958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00823067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00296030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00022384 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

