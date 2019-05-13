Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 138.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.2%.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

