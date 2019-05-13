Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff Sells 53,720 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 53,720 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $3,226,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan D. Sokoloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 229,962 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $13,843,712.40.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 9,078 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $524,436.06.

On Monday, April 8th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 86,212 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $5,079,611.04.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 250,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $14,590,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $37,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 185,847 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $9,868,475.70.

On Monday, February 25th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 76,923 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $4,094,611.29.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 2,301 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $121,976.01.

On Thursday, February 21st, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 87,733 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $4,657,744.97.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 3,517 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $186,401.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 782,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,260. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shake Shack to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

