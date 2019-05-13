SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,320 Shares of STAAR Surgical (STAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 903.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 2.02. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $75,482.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $32,387.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $655,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/sg-americas-securities-llc-sells-35320-shares-of-staar-surgical-staa.html.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.