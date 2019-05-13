SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,640 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $5,325,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 20,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,820,290.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,823 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,023. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.66. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

