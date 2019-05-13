Servicesource International (SREV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Servicesource International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of SREV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 347,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,418. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.79. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Servicesource International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Servicesource International news, CFO Richard Walker purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 554,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,120.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Ferron purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,867,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,683 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,373,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,851 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,611,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 282,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Servicesource International by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 455,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

