Sempra Energy (SRE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.23. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In related news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $289,217.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,070,305 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1,285.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.