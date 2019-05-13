Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) EVP Sells $492,471.40 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 6,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $492,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIGI opened at $71.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.30 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,870 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

