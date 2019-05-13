SEACOR Marine (SMHI) vs. Nordic American Offshore (NAO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and SEACOR Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore $18.44 million 1.58 -$197.29 million N/A N/A SEACOR Marine $253.61 million 1.13 -$77.61 million N/A N/A

SEACOR Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore N/A N/A N/A SEACOR Marine -30.60% -11.96% -5.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nordic American Offshore and SEACOR Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00 SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordic American Offshore currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Nordic American Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nordic American Offshore is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Dividends

Nordic American Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SEACOR Marine does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Nordic American Offshore has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nordic American Offshore beats SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

