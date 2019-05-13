Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scorpio Tankers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of STNG opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.15. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,797,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,545,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886,648 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 13,977,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,463 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,597,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 12,020,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

