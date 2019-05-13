Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

SGMS traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. 7,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,427. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.32. Scientific Games has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.28 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,076,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scientific Games by 168.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 339,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 648.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 330,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 286,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,884,000 after purchasing an additional 215,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

