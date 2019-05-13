Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Shares Sold by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $68.89 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

