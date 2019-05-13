Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Position Increased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $68.89 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

