Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,762 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,450 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,434,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,126,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

