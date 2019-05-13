Savara (SVRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We believe IMPALA is likely to succeed given GM-CSF’s central role in aPAP, prior trial results and Molgradex’s confirmed low systemic exposure and safety profile. Encouragingly, nearly all eligible patients chose to enroll in the extension trial 26 as of 1Q’19).”,” LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Savara from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $11.21 on Friday. Savara has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a current ratio of 15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 7,815 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $70,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,500 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $80,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $466,674 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 164,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Savara by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

