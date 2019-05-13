Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) PT Lowered to $188.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.18.

SRPT opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.92 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.67% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,621.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 392,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after buying an additional 143,552 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,939.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

