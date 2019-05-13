SAP (SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.39 ($131.85).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €110.24 ($128.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion and a PE ratio of 40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €117.08 ($136.14).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.