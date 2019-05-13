SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

