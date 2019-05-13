salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,167 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after buying an additional 4,321,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in salesforce.com by 29,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 21,642,889 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after buying an additional 3,041,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,542,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,444,059,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,681 shares of company stock valued at $67,994,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

Shares of CRM opened at $159.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

