Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. Analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, insider Juliette Rizkallah sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $239,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,046,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,890 shares of company stock worth $5,126,670. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,960,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,780,000 after buying an additional 935,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,538,000 after buying an additional 1,778,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,674,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after buying an additional 705,830 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,779,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,867,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,635,000 after buying an additional 129,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.