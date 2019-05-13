SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,033,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,121,000 after purchasing an additional 262,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,831,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,077 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,375,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,733,000 after purchasing an additional 303,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Anne Marie Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $2,492,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 49,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $7,964,210.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,922,552.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,363 shares of company stock worth $27,108,314. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.65. 2,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,238. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $177.14. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 20.06 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. Analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.75.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

