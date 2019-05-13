Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $25,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,258,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,668,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 151.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,028,000 after acquiring an additional 981,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,126,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,891,000 after acquiring an additional 938,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

