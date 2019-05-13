Roxgold Inc. (ROX) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Roxgold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Roxgold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roxgold in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.24 million for the quarter.

