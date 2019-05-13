Roku (ROKU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Roku from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Roku to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.38 and a beta of 3.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $2,256,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,365,026 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 2,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 477,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

