Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 43,722 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 972.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

In other news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,416.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian E. Hickey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $674,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,036.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,221 shares of company stock worth $2,259,658. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $167.39 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $187.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-purchases-43722-shares-of-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.