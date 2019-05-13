RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $195.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $195,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $87.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

