RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWA. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,069,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,332,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11,670.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,910.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,555 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,036,000. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,139,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/riverfront-investment-group-llc-has-11-35-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-australia-etf-ewa.html.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.