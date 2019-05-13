Rio Tinto (RIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Investec cut Rio Tinto to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,824 ($63.03) to GBX 4,801 ($62.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,388.05 ($57.34).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,790.50 ($62.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £367.68 ($480.44).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.