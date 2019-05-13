Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 741 Argo Group (ARGO)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth $190,291,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,071,000. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,840,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,065,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,341,000.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

Shares of Argo Group stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,347. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.65 million.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

