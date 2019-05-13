Rice Partnership LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 18,997.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,908,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,502,847 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,806,000 after buying an additional 1,320,866 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/rice-partnership-llc-sells-2500-shares-of-sysco-co-syy.html.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.