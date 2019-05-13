Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,555,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,863,000 after purchasing an additional 709,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,837,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,128 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.66 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $279,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $257,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,453 shares of company stock worth $581,030. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

