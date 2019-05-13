Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.67 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $707,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $27,468.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,223.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

