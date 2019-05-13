Reviewing Rambus (RMBS) & Aquantia (AQ)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Aquantia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Aquantia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Rambus has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquantia has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Aquantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -25.04% 5.11% 3.79% Aquantia -19.62% -22.79% -18.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rambus and Aquantia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aquantia 0 3 4 0 2.57

Rambus presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. Aquantia has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Aquantia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Aquantia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $401.10 million 3.20 -$157.96 million $0.76 15.32 Aquantia $120.78 million 3.81 -$9.77 million ($0.29) -44.69

Aquantia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus. Aquantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rambus beats Aquantia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets worldwide. Its products include corporate data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

