Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.