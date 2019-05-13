Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.