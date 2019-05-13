Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2019 Earnings (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.05). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $34.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 14.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $76,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $4,593,731.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,756 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.