A Japanese court has rejected an appeal by the lawyers of Nissan’s former chairman as a prosecutor defended the limitation as necessary to stop evidence tampering.

The Kyodo News agency reported the Tokyo District Court refused the appeal filed earlier in the afternoon. The report could not be verified.

In addition, he voiced outrage within the launch of Ghosn. He declined comment on the court decision, saying that was a courtroom issue.

Ghosn’s agents say talk or Carole Ghosn isn’t allowed to meet with her husband. For example with an attorney present some legal experts had stated earlier they may be able to fulfill under certain conditions.

Ghosn was detained in November on allegations of financial misconduct. He was released in March on 1 billion yen ($9 million) bond, however re-arrested April 4. He was released again April 25 within an additional 500 million yen ($4.5 million) bond.

Ghosn says he is innocent, denouncing his arrest as”a conspiracy” by some in Nissan Motor Co..

Carole Ghosn is not a defendant, but is mentioned in the newest allegations that center on obligations to operations by an Oman company run by Ghosn.

She had been known for questioning by a judge last month.

In an announcement issued earlier this week, the representatives stated Japan’s reputation was being tarnished, also of his family and Ghosn refused that communication among family members could contribute to destruction of evidence.

Ghosn has been charged with falsifying records to under-report post-retirement reimbursement and of breach of trust in distracting Nissan cash and supposedly having his investment losses are shouldered by it.

Carole Ghosn has been present when he had been detained and lived with her husband in a tiny Tokyo apartment. As a breach of human rights, she criticized the limitations on her contact with her husband in an interview with the Nikkei paper on Thursday.

As long preparations are typical, ghosn’s trial might not begin for months. Both sides admit that his situation is complicated.

