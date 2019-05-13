REPO (REPO) Reaches Market Cap of $26.56 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and approximately $34,009.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REPO has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One REPO token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003009 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00304636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00764426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00124398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000851 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.