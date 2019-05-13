Shares of Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Reliv International (RELV) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.89” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/reliv-international-relv-hits-new-52-week-high-at-5-89.html.

Reliv International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELV)

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Reliv International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliv International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.