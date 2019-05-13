Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 787 Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 32,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total value of $9,283,472.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.81, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,405.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,441 shares of company stock valued at $69,853,018. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $264.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 787 Arista Networks Inc (ANET)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/regentatlantic-capital-llc-purchases-shares-of-787-arista-networks-inc-anet.html.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.