Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in State Street Corp (STT) Stock

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 129,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,755,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,047,000 after purchasing an additional 108,537 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 744,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,192,648,000 after acquiring an additional 910,041 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,975,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,338. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $103.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

