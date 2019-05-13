Redfin (RDFN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $126,088.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Redfin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Redfin by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.