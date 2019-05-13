Red Pulse (RPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $279,917.00

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Red Pulse has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

