Re/Max Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (RMAX)

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Re/Max has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Re/Max has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Re/Max to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
NYSE:RMAX opened at $37.32 on Monday. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $667.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 1.92.
RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.
About Re/Max
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.
