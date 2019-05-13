Raymond James Boosts Kelt Exploration (KEL) Price Target to C$9.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.40.

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$3.97 and a one year high of C$10.01. The company has a market cap of $995.46 million and a P/E ratio of 135.25.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.110000000881764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

